Mahindra launches ‘Own Online’: Digital solution for contactless vehicle sales

With Own Online digital vehicle sales platform, Mahindra now offers online solutions starting from car ownership, covering pre-purchase, purchase and post-purchase.

By:Updated: May 11, 2020 11:27:27 AM

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has announced the launch of ‘Own-Online’, an end-to-end online vehicle ownership solution. Mahindra Own-Online will be a one-stop available 24X7 where customers can finance, insure, exchange, accessorise and own a Mahindra vehicle in four steps, without having to visit a dealership. Log on to mahindrasyouv.com/Own-Online.

Mahindra Own-Online is based on four steps:

Explore & Personalize: Explore Mahindra’s model lineup and personalise as per preferences.

Get instant exchange quote: Select a dealer of choice and get an instant, real-time quotation for and old car.

Choose finance & insurance: Choose from multiple finance, insurance options and complete the process online.

Payment & delivery at doorstep: Payment are all made online and delivery of vehicles at a preferred location is contactless.

“Today we are delighted to launch ‘Own-Online’ platform, India’s most complete, end-to-end, online car ownership solution. Its easy & convenient 4-step journey allows the customer to own a Mahindra vehicle in less time than it takes to get a pizza delivered,” Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said.

Mahindra’s pan-India network of 270+ dealers and 900+ touchpoints is integrated with the Own-Online platform. The manufacturer has said that its dealerships have upgraded their procedures, processes and are trained to minimise physical contact. Also, additional precautions are being taken across the customer interaction processes such as test drives, document collection and vehicle delivery.

Also read: Mahindra Electric elevates Mahesh Babu as Managing Director and CEO

Mahindra says the new Own-online platform is the only mass-market digital sales platform that allows customers to check on-road or transaction price offered by dealerships, along with a break-down of all components of the price such as registration, road taxes, insurance etc. as well as benefits like discounts & offers.

Mahindra now offers online solutions starting from car ownership, covering pre-purchase, purchase and post-purchase. Through Mahindra’s pre-purchase platform – SyouV, the customer can conveniently select a Mahindra vehicle of choice from their homes. With Mahindra’s post-purchase platform With You Hamesha, the customer can book service online, view vehicle history, receive service invoices and more.

