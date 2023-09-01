Mahindra overall August sales rise by 19% YoY

Mahindra registered a 26% growth in the UV segment as compared to last year marking its highest ever SUV sales.

Mahindra & Mahindra recorded its highest-ever SUV sales in August 2023. The Indian manufacturer added another feather to its cap by registering an overall sale of 70,350 units witnessing a growth of 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). These figures also include exports. Last year in August, Mahindra managed to sell 59,000 units and the overall auto sales for July 2023 stood at 66,124 vehicles, including exports.

Mahindra has hit the ball out of the park by selling 37,270 vehicles in the Utility Vehicles segment making this the highest-ever SUV sales figure in a month in the domestic market. Meanwhile, the total number of SUVs sold in August 2023 is including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 23,613 units.

Mahindra Aug 2023 Sales: YoY and MoM comparison

Time period Aug’23 Aug’22 YoY Growth July’23 MoM Growth Domestic SUV sales 37,270 29,516 26% 36,205 2.8% Total exports 2,423 2,912 -17% 2,540 -4.7%

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd said, “We are excited to witness another record month, as we clocked our highest-ever SUV domestic sales of 37,270 in a month with a growth of 26%. We also registered an overall growth of 19% for the month of August. While demand for our key SUV brands continue to be strong, we are keeping a close watch on the availability of semi-conductors and select parts, for sustained and smooth scaleup.”

Mahindra sales for August 2023: Exports

The export performance has been on the downslide as Mahindra managed to sell 2,423 units in August 2023, which has declined by 17 per cent as the company sold 2,912 units in August last year. Based on the year-to-date figures shared by the manufacturer, it managed 11,897 units as compared to 13,218 units in August 2022, which is another decline of 10 per cent.