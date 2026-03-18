Mahindra offers buyback to early BE 6 Batman Edition buyers after backlash

In a move to protect brand exclusivity, Mahindra & Mahindra has offered a 30-day buyback option to the first 999 owners of the BE 6 Batman Edition.

Mahindra & Mahindra has offered a buyback option to early customers of its BE 6 Batman Edition electric SUV, following backlash over the reintroduction of what was marketed as a limited-edition model. The move comes after Mahindra reopened bookings for the BE 6 Batman Edition earlier this month with a second batch of 999 units. While the fresh lot witnessed strong demand and was sold out within minutes, the decision drew criticism from customers who had purchased the first batch, expecting exclusivity.

In an official communication sent to these customers, Mahindra said it would offer a buyback option to the original set of buyers. The offer is available for a limited period of 30 days from the date of the letter, and eligible customers can initiate the process through authorised dealerships.

Exclusivity vs. Demand

The BE 6 Batman Edition was first launched last year as a limited-run model, with 999 units selling out in just 135 seconds, underscoring strong demand. The second batch, also comprising 999 units, saw similar traction, highlighting continued interest in the model despite the controversy.

However, the reintroduction of the same edition led to dissatisfaction among early adopters, many of whom expressed concerns on social media about the dilution of the “limited-edition” positioning. For several buyers, exclusivity was a key factor behind their purchase decision.

Brand Experience

The BE 6 Batman Edition is inspired by Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy and features a Satin Black exterior with Batman-themed decals and ‘BE 6 x The Dark Knight’ badging. It also gets 20-inch alloy wheels and distinctive gold-accented elements.

Inside, the SUV comes with suede and leather upholstery, gold sepia stitching, Bat emblems, and a gold-accented steering wheel, along with customised welcome animations and themed exterior sound design.

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Mahindra’s decision to offer a buyback reflects a calibrated response to customer sentiment, particularly among early adopters who value exclusivity in limited-run models. While the company has not disclosed financial details of the buyback, the move signals a focus on maintaining brand trust amid rising competition in the premium EV space.

The episode also underscores the fine balance automakers must maintain between leveraging strong demand and preserving the exclusivity associated with limited-edition offerings.