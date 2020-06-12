Mahindra offering special discounts for COVID workers on Scorpio, Bolero: Here’s how much

There are various schemes wherein customers buying a Mahindra Bolero or XUV300 can start paying EMIs from 2021 or better still have up to eight years of a loan period.

Mahindra has been promoting its vehicles to customers with customised packages. Call it as an aftereffect of COVID-19 derived circumstances. While the brand is giving out customers the option of deferred EMIs as well as lower interest rates, even COVID-19 frontline, as well as essential supplies workers, are being taken care of. These include policemen, media professionals, paramedics, government officials, airlines, railways, and other departments. There are benefits of up to Rs 65,000 on all Mahindra cars for the aforementioned people. Mahindra has also partnered with various leading financial institutions to take care of the finance needs of its customers. The brand says that the schemes are on right now and are available at all the authorised Mahindra dealerships in the country. Moreover, the choice of vehicles ranges from both passenger as well as commercial, thereby giving the customers a wider range.

As far as the offers are concerned, these include the option of buying a car now and paying for it from 2021. 100 per cent finance will be provided in certain cases and on the on-road price of the car. Customers also stand to get up to eight years of funding. A 90 days moratorium period too is being given on the EMIs. As for the Mahindra BS6 pick-ups, they can be availed at the same EMI as a BS4 unit. If you’re a doctor or equivalent, there is a 50 per cent waiver on the processing fees.

Speaking about the finance schemes for the frontline caretakers, Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said that Mahindra wants to thank the frontline workers. Through these initiatives, it is trying to give them back in the form of easy financial solutions for buying a new Mahindra car. He further said that M&M is happy to extend these schemes to even vegetable sellers or milkmen as these folks too worked tirelessly during this pandemic situation.

