Mahindra offering massive discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh: Scorpio, XUV500 also get offer

Mahindra dealerships are offering heap loads of discounts on their SUVs to increase demand and boost sales to recover lost ground from the coronavirus lockdown. Some models are being offered upon Rs 2.5 lakh cash benefits!

Indian automakers beginning to resume manufacturing after nearly two months of halting production. As the new lockdown guidelines began to ease and manufacturers are allowed to start making cars, dealers are trying to create a positive sentiment among buyers with discounts in the post-COVID-19 era. Mahindra dealers are offering heavy benefits on most of its range, with cash benefits and exchange offers in the month of May 2020.

Buying a Mahindra XUV500 at this time will allow you the option to avail the least amount of cash benefits available from Mahindra dealers. Dealers are offering Rs 55,000 cash benefits with an additional Rs 30,000 as an exchange bonus for an existing car. The Scorpio and KUV100 both are being offered with cash benefits of Rs 65,000 and exchange bonus worth Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively.

The biggest discount that Mahindra dealers are offering this month is on its flagship SUV, the Alturas.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue rival, Mahindra XUV300 can be bought with offers up to a massive cashback of Rs 70,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 45,000. The biggest discount that Mahindra dealers are offering this month is on its flagship SUV, the Alturas. In cashback offers alone, some dealerships are offering up to Rs 2.5 lakh. Additionally, one can also avail an exchange offer on the Alturas worth Rs 50,000 which can bring it to about a total discount of Rs 3 lakh.

The offers from Mahindra dealerships are likely to be available till the end of the month and the model wise discount offers are listed below. Mahindra recently introduced its online car purchasing and service platform which allows customers a comprehensive experience of buying, repairing and servicing from the comfort of their own home. According to Mahindra’s earlier statements, these discounts should be offered on its “Own-Online” platform as well.

Mahindra Discount offers May 2020 MODELS CASH EXCHANGE KUV 100 Rs 65,000 Rs 40,000 XUV 300 70,000 Rs Rs 45,000 Scorpio 65,000 Rs Rs 35,000 XUV 500 55,000 Rs Rs 30,000 Alturas Rs 2.5 lakh Rs 50,000

