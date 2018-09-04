Mahindra Marazzo vs Toyota Innova Crysta vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Which MPV is best for you?

The new Mahindra Marazzo has finally made its entry in the MPV segment in India, wherein there are already some strong contenders such as the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta. However, the price difference between the latter two is significant and that is where Mahindra has played smart and has slotted the Marazzo in between the Ertiga and Innova Crysta. Positioned as a premium offering, the Mahindra Marazzo takes its design inspiration from the shark and has a lot going in its favour in the areas of looks, driveability, features and price point. Also, Mahindra claims that Marazzo has the quietest cabin in the segment which is a big plus considering the fact that it is mile munching people mover. So, while the latest Mahindra does look promising, has it got what it takes to beat the Ertiga and the Toyota Innova Crysta? Let's find out in this detailed comparison report.

Mahindra Marazzo vs Toyota Innova Crysta vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Dimensions

As already mentioned, the new Mahindra Marazzo bridges the gap between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Toyota Innova Crysta in terms of price point and the same goes true for dimensions as well. The length of the Mahindra Marazzo fits between the Ertiga and the Innova Crysta. However, as far as width is concerned, the Mahindra Marazzo is the widest of the three with the Ertiga coming in at last. The Toyota Innova Crysta takes the lead in terms of height and stands the tallest. The new Mahindra Marazzo has the longest wheelbase out of the three that translates to a spacious cabin. In terms of boot space with the third row up, the Toyota Innova Crysta with a capacity of 300-litres beats the other two by a significant margin.

Dimensions Mahindra Marazzo Toyota Innova Crysta Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Length 4585mm 4735mm 4296mm Width 1866mm 1830mm 1695mm Height 1774mm 1795mm 1685mm Wheelbase 2760mm 2750mm 2740mm Boot space (with third row up) 190 litres 300 litres 185 litres

Mahindra Marazzo vs Toyota Innova Crysta vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Engine and Gearbox

Mahindra Marazzo is available only with a new 1.5-litre diesel engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 121 hp and 300 Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission while an AMT will be offered at a later stage. On the other hand, the Toyota Innova Crysta is available in two diesel engine options and gets the most powerful motor in the segment. While the 2.4-litre engine is good for producing 150 hp of power and 343 Nm of torque, the 2.8-litre unit makes 174 hp and 360 Nm. The 2.4-litre engine on the Toyota Innova Crysta is mated to a five-speed manual transmission while the 2.8-litre engine gets a six-speed automatic gearbox. Last, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a comparatively smaller 1.3-litre diesel engine that develops 90 hp and 200 Nm. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission and there is no option of an AMT.

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo vs Toyota Innova Crysta vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Features

The higher variants of the Mahindra Marazzo gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto but misses out on Apple CarPlay support. The MPV also gets voice recognition and SMS readout functions along with Mahindra Blue Sense app connectivity. The Toyota Innova Crysta also gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that neither supports Android Auto nor Apple CarPlay. The higher variants of the Toyota MPV get cruise control, an anti-theft system and more. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the higher variants that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Having said that, the Ertiga is the only one here to offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity options.

Toyota Innova Crysta

Mahindra Marazzo vs Toyota Innova Crysta vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Safety

Mahindra Marazzo gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX mounts as standard across all the variants. The base variant of the Mahindra Marazzo also gets speed sensing door lock. The Marazzo also gets an over speed warning alert that gets activated at speeds over 80 kmph. The top variant of the new Mahindra Marazzo gets rear parking sensors with a rear camera. The MPV also gets an emergency call alert and is the only vehicle here to have it. The Toyota Innova Crysta gets an additional knee airbag apart from the dual airbags right from the base variant. Additionally, the vehicle gets a seatbelt warning system along with door ajar warning system. The top end variant of the Toyota Innova Crysta gets a total of seven airbags, offering the maximum safety in this regard in the segment. Moreover, the Innova Crysta gets vehicle stability control, Hill Assist control as additional safety features that are not available on the Marazzo and Ertiga. Speaking of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the driver and front passenger airbags are offered with the LXi (O) variant onwards. The same goes for ABS and hence, the base variant of the Ertiga misses out on dual front airbags and ABS. The higher variants get seat belt reminder with buzzer and day-night inside mirror among other safety features.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Mahindra Marazzo vs Toyota Innova Crysta vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price

The new Mahindra Marazzo price in India starts at Rs 9.99 lakh that reaches up till Rs 13.90 lakh for the top end variant. The Toyota Innova Crysta, on the other hand, is the most expensive of the lot with prices starting at Rs 14.34 lakh and reaching up till Rs 21.57 lakh. Last, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga price can be yours for a starting price of Rs 6.34 lakh with the top of the line trim costing Rs 10.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

It has to be noted that Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Ertiga MPV towards the end of this year and the new model will be a major improvement over the outgoing one in almost every aspect. Now what remains to be seen is whether Maruti Suzuki brings out the blockbuster in the form of new Ertiga and gives a threat to the Marazzo or the equation remains the same.

Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Mahindra Marazzo Toyota Innova Crysta Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Diesel Rs 9.99-13.90 lakh Rs 15.46-21.57 lakh Rs 8.78-10.69 lakh

Coming to the point of which one is the best for whom, the Mahindra Marazzo turns out to be an impressive vehicle with many segment-firsts from Mahindra. Space, engine smoothness and design are strong points of the vehicle and its competitive pricing makes the overall equation quite strong in terms of value. For those looking for a comfortable and good looking people mover within the Rs 15 lakh price bracket, the Mahindra Marazzo is a great buy. Not only does it offer a lot more than the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga but it holds its fort strong against the Toyota Innova Crysta too, which proves the impressive capabilities of the Mahindra Marazzo.