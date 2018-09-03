Mahindra Marazzo variant wise features explained with prices: Which variant suits you best!

The new Mahindra Marazzo has finally been launched in India, putting an end to the long wait for those who have been eagerly waiting for the premium MPV. The vehicle has been launched in four variants namely M2, M4, M6 and M8 in a total of six colour options. The new Mahindra Marazzo prices in India start at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) and the price is introductory, meaning the figures will increase at a later stage. This price is for the seven-seater model and if you wish to opt for the eight-seater model, you will have to shell out Rs 5,000 more on the respective variants. Here we have decoded the variants of the new Mahindra Marazzo to give you an idea of what each trim has to offer and which one suits the best to you.

Mahindra Marazzo M2

Mahindra Marazzo M2 price: Rs 9.99 lakh

The M2 is the base variant of the new Mahindra Marazzo MPV that misses out on LED projector headlamps, cornering lamps and LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). The Mahindra Marazzo M2 gets a 12V power socket along with a USB charging port. In terms of safety, the base M2 variant gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, disc brakes on all wheels and ISOFIX mounts. The roof-mounted surround cooling system is standard on the Marazzo which means that the M2 trim also gets it.

Mahindra Marazzo M4

Mahindra Marazzo M4 price: Rs 10.95 lakh

The Mahindra Marazzo M4 gets all the features present on the M2 trim. In addition, the said variants get an audio system with Bluetooth connectivity. The Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) are not foldable but are electric on the M4 trim. The wheel caps are available for the 16-inch steel wheels. In terms of safety, the M4 variant also gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX mounts.

Mahindra Marazzo M6

Mahindra Marazzo M6 price: Rs 12.40 lakh

The M6 is the second top variant of the Mahindra Marazzo. The said trim gets LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs. The Mahindra Marazzo M6 also has body coloured ORVMs and 16-inch alloy wheels that enhance the appeal of the vehicle. Remote keyless entry with central locking is also available on the M6 variant. The Mahindra Marazzo M6 variant gets a coloured TFT screen for the instrument cluster. The M6 trim gets a touchscreen infotainment system with a dedicated storage space of 1 GB to store your music. The said trim also gets an emergency call service which is the first in the segment. You also get Bluetooth, Mahindra Blue Sense app and navigation functions on this variant.

Mahindra Marazzo M8

Mahindra Marazzo M8 price: Rs 13.90 lakh

(all prices introductory, ex-showroom, India)

The top end Mahindra Marazzo M8 variant gets all the bells and whistles that the company could have added to the MPV. Apart from all the features on the M6 variant, the M8 receives LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) along with cornering lamps. Furthermore, as against 16-inch alloy wheels on the lower variants, this one gets larger 17-inch rims to offer a more commanding stance. You will also get a cool glove box at the front and a USB charging port for the rear occupants that enhances the convenience of the occupants. The Mahindra Marazzo M8 variant gets automatic climate control and cruise control in addition to features like voice recognition and SMS readouts. The outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) are electrically foldable and adjustable. The music storage space on the top variant is 8 GB but Apple CarPlay connectivity is not available here as well.