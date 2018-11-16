Mahindra Marazzo to cost more starting January 2019: Here’s how much

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that its recently launched Marazzo MPV will get expensive starting January 2019. The company has announced a price hike in the range of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 for the Marazzo that will be applicable from January 1st, 2019. Launched in September, the Mahindra Marazzo can be currently yours for a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh that reaches up till Rs 13.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top end trim. Commenting on the price hike of Mahindra Marazzo, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division at Mahindra & Mahindra said that as mentioned at the launch, the price of Marazzo was an introductory one. Effective January 1, 2019, the company will be taking a price hike on the Marazzo, after a reasonable period of four months from its launch.

Mahindra Marazzo has been co-designed by the Mahindra Design Studio and Italian design house, Pininfarina.

The vehicle has been engineered in collaboration with the Mahindra North America Technical Technical Centre and the Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai. Mahindra Marazzo is being manufactured at the company production facility in Nashik. Mahindra Marazzo is currently on sale in India in a total of four variants namely M2, M4, M6 and M8. The company says that the design of the Marazzo is inspired from the shark that is evident from the toothed grille, sharp headlamps, tail lamps and other elements. The MPV gets projector headlamps up front along with LED fog lamps to offer better illumination.

Watch our Mahindra Marazzo video review here:

The cabin of the Mahindra Marazzo gets a premium cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that now supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Powering the Mahindra Marazzo is a 1.5-litre, diesel engine mated to a six-speed transmission system, churning out respective power and torque outputs of 121 hp and 300 Nm. The BS-VI compliant engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission and AMT will be introduced by the year 2020 along with a petrol engine option.