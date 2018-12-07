Mahindra Marazzo scores big in Global NCAP crash test: Safest MPV in India!

Mahindra Marazzo, the company's latest flagship offering has received four stars in the Global NCAP crash test. The five-door MPV that was tested at a speed of 64 kmph during crash test gets dual airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD and ISOFIX mounts as standard across all the variants. During the Global NCAP crash test, Mahindra Marazzo scored four stars in Adult occupant protection and two stars in child occupant protection. The report says that the Global NCAP crash test rating of four stars is valid for all Marazzo units produced starting 16th November, 2018. The report at Global NCAP states that the protection offered to the driver and passenger’s head and neck during the crash test was good.

However, the driver’s chest showed marginal protection while the passenger’s chest showed adequate protection. Furthermore, the driver and passenger’s knees also showed good protection. The report adds that the bodyshell of the Mahindra Marazzo was rated as stable and it was found capable of withstanding further loadings.

As far as child occupant protection goes, the child seat for the 3-year-old was installed forward facing with ISOFIX and during the impact, the head was vulnerable while fair protection was offered to the chest. On the other hand, the 18-month-old CRS (child restraint system) was installed with ISOFIX that showed good protection for head and chest.

With the latest ratings, Mahindra Marazzo becomes one of the safest Indian cars on sale at present and the safest MPV. The Marazzo challenges the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Toyota Innova Crysta and has been positioned between the two. Mahindra Marazzo price in India currently starts at Rs 9.99 lakh that reaches up till Rs 13.90 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top end variant. The company is set to increase the prices of the Marazzo in India in the range of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 starting January 2019.

