Mahindra Marazzo petrol automatic spied testing: MG Hector Plus rival expected price, launch date

The new Mahindra 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine was promised at the Auto Expo 2020 earlier this year and it might have 161hp of power and 280Nm of torque.

By:November 5, 2020 11:03 AM
Image credit: Teambhp.com

The Mahindra Marazzo has been steadily doing around 2,000-3,000 units a month. In its BS6 avatar, the MPV has become a bit expensive but brings in a few more features while the variant line-up too has been trimmed. It is currently hampered by having only a diesel engine as well as manual transmission. At the launch in 2018, Mahindra had promised an automatic “soon”. Looks like the wait will be over soon. Mahindra is looking to launch a petrol automatic version and the same was spied recently by Teambhp.com. The badge on the rear of the Marazzo reads AutoShift signalling it could be an AMT paired to the engine. Mahindra uses the AutoShift moniker for the now-defunct TUV300. For models like the XUV300 as well, this is the same badge that is used.

The launch is likely going to happen later this year or we may have to wait till Feb 2021.

The AutoShift could be paired with an all-new petrol engine. This engine is rumored to be 1.5-litres in capacity and could produce around 161hp of power and 280Nm of torque. A 6-speed manual too could be provided with this motor. It will be priced slightly lower than the turbodiesel currently doing duties in the Marazzo. The Marazzo is a big hit in the taxi sector where its spacious interior as well as the ease of driving has won over many a fleet owner. The feature list of the Marazzo turbo petrol might not be any different than that of the diesel. It will in fact also have the same look.

Mahindra has done really well with the turbo petrol engine of the new Thar. The brand had said during the Auto Expo 2020 that there are three turbo petrols they are developing. We saw the 2.0-litre motor in the Thar and the other higher-tuned one in the XUV300 turbo is yet to be launched. This version of the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine will take on the MG Hector Plus as well as the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta.

Image source: Teambhp.com

