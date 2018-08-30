Mahindra Marazzo MPV fully revealed: Launch, engine and expected prices of Toyota Innova Crysta

The Mahindra Marazzo is set for launch this coming Monday, and with all the hype surrounding Mahindra’s all-new MPV, it's not surprising that new revealing spy shots have emerged. Mahindra, on the other hand, has been incrementally releasing details about the Marazzo to ensure that their new MPV stays fresh and relevant until the launch. The spy pic reveals that the “shark-inspired” grille front and centre, takes most of the attention in the front. The headlamps have LED lamps with a similar layout as the XUV500, are flanked by triangular fog lamps that add a little bit of flavour to the Marrazzo's front end. Although not visible in these images a panoramic rear windshield is bordered by chrome strip at the bottom that gives way to the number plate crevice below it and is flanked by C-shaped LED tail-lamps. It is likely, however, that the Marrazzo will get the LED tail-lamps as an optional extra. The 17-inch alloy wheels visible here are also likely to feature on the options list.

2018 Mahindra Marazzo MPV: The Shark Inspired Grille takes all the attention in the front of the MPV

It is also likely that the Marazzo will get a touch-screen digital infotainment system with a 7-inch screen, Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatibility and is likely to be set to the background of a black and beige finished dashboard. It is also likely that the Marazzo will get steering mounted controls further upping its premium quotient. All three rows of the Marazzo get roof-mounted AC vents through Mahindra’s new central air conditioning system.

2018 Mahindra Marazzo MPV: Interiors in black and beige are centred by a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple Car Play & Android

As of now, we can also confirm that the Marazzo will be powered by a new 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 130hp and 300Nm of torque and will be mated to a new 6-speed manual gearbox. Although we expect that this MPV will have benchmark refinement in terms of Mahindra motors, to push its ability as a comfortable and silent touring vehicle. The image below shows what Mahindra have done to ensure that the NVH levels on the Marazzo are kept to a minimum.

2018 Mahindra Marazzo: Engine will get lower vibrations than any other Mahindra to date!

Mahindra dealers across the country, have started unofficially taking bookings for the Mahindra MPV at a starting price of Rs 10,000. Once launched we expect that the ‘premium’ Mahindra MPV will slot itself between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which is priced between 6 lakh and 10 lakh, and the Toyota Innova Crysta which is a more premium 14-21 lakh. Leaving a margin of Rs 10-14 lakh for the Marazzo.

