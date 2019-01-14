Mahindra Marazzo M8 8-Seater launched: What to expect from Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rival!

Mahindra Marazzo M8 8-Seater: Mahindra & Mahindra launched the Marazzo MPV late last year, and have now launched an additional variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rival based on the M8 variant, with 8 seats instead of the initially offered 7 seats. This new variant is likely to cost about Rs 8,000 when compared to the 7 seater Marazzo in M8 trim. Meaning that it could cost about Rs 14.38 lakh ex-showroom. Ever since its launch, the Mahindra Marazzo has been a strong contender in its segment even being awarded 4 stars in the global NCAP crash rating in December, a testament to its strength and durability.



Speaking on the addition of the new variant, Veejay Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra said that the while the globally engineered Marazzo has generated strong interest from customers and potential customers, its success could be attributed to the fact that it offers the best of both worlds. Not only does it ride and handle like a car, but the Marazzo also gets the strength and toughness associated with body-on-frame construction. Nakra said the addition of the 8-Seater variant will help grow the M8 variants appeal.



In the Marazzo portfolio, the M8 variant sits on top of the line up and gets a 7-inch touch screen infotainment system with Capsense & Haptics technology, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reverse parking camera with dynamic guidelines, 17-inch alloy wheels, Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs), faux leather seats and window-mounted sunshades for second-row passengers. Under the hood, the M8 8-seater will continue to offer a single 1.5-litre, diesel engine mated to a six-speed transmission system, churning out respective power and torque outputs of 121 hp and 300 Nm. The BS-VI compliant engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. One expects anAMT will be introduced by the year 2020 alongside petrol engine option.