Mahindra Marazzo launched in India at a starting price of ₹ 9.99 lakh: Shark attack on Ertiga, Innova

Mahindra Marazzo, the company's flagship offering has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The MPV will be manufactured at the company's production facility in Nasik and that is the reason why Mahindra has chosen the same location for the launch of the Marazzo. Mahindra says that the Marazzo is the first product made for India that has been developed by Mahindra Rise Technical center in Detroit with major inputs taken from the Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai. The Mahindra Marazzo has been launched in a total of four variants namely M2, M4, M6 and M8 with M2 being the base variant and M8 the top end. Bookings for the Mahindra Marazzo had already begun at the company's dealerships across India a few days back at a minimum token amount of Rs 10,000.

The new Mahindra Marazzo is a special product for the company in a number of ways. First and foremost, the vehicle registers the entry of Mahindra in the premium MPV space. The company says that the design of the Mahindra Marazzo is inspired from the shark that clearly reflects in the front toothed grille, sharp LED headlamps, tail lamps and other elements.

Mahindra Marazzo front toothed grille

The new Mahindra Marazzo gets LED projector headlamps along with LED fog lamps. The MPV gets diamond cut alloy wheels that look sporty and give the vehicle a commanding stance. The new Mahindra Marazzo has been launched in seven and eight seater options. The cabin of the MPV gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and is available starting M4 variant. The M6 variant gets cornering lamps, steering mounted control and emergency control. Last, the top of the line M8 trim has been equipped with DRLs, android auto, cruise control and rear camera with sensors.

The cabin also gets a roof-mounted surround air conditioning system for effective cooling. Mahindra Marazzo gets 1488mm shoulder room for the first and second rows while for the third row, it is 1375mm and these numbers are claimed to be more than the Toyota Innova Crysta.

Mahindra Marazzo price in India (ex-showroom, India) Variant Price M2 Rs 9.99 lakh M4 Rs 10.95 lakh M6 Rs 12.40 lakh M8 Rs 13.90 lakh * Introductory prices for 7-seater models, Rs 5,000 more for 8-seater models

The Mahindra Marazzo gets power from a new 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The engine is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 121 hp and 300 Nm. The company says that the new 1.5L diesel engine is BS-VI compliant and the vehicle just needs to undergo certain validation tests to be BS-VI ready. With the new engine, the company is claiming a fuel efficiency of 17.6 kmpl. The company has announced that the Marazzo will get a petrol engine and AMT option by the year 2020.

Mahindra Marazzo has a commanding stance

Mahindra says that the Marazzo has the quietest cabin in the segment at 43 dB. Safety features on the Mahindra Marazzo include dual front airbags, rear camera sensors with grids, AVS, ISOFIX Seats and disc brakes on all four wheels. The Marazzo also gets an emergency call assist which is a segment first feature. The new MPV by Mahindra also gets features like cruise control, eco mode, voice control and more.

Mahindra Marazzo colour options

The new Mahindra Marazzo will be available for sale in a total of six colour options. The new Mahindra Marazzo creates its own niche in the segment where it challenges the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga on one hand and the Toyota Innova Crysta on the other. The company said that the vehicle will be exported to the company's current export markets with no new countries to be added.