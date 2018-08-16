Mahindra Marazzo interiors revealed: Seven/ eight seat cabin on Mahindra’s most premium UV

Mahindra Marazzo MPV is scheduled to launch in India in September 2018 and the company has finally revealed the entire interiors of the Marrazo by showcasing its cabin and seating style. It is now confirmed that the Mahindra's new Toyota Innova Crysta rival will be offered in both 7-seat and 8-seat options. The middle row seats will get the option of a single 3-seater or individual captain seats confirmed the company revealing the pictures. Mahindra Marazzo is being unveiled part by part by the company to create more anticipation and now the interiors are completely revealed.

Mahindra Marazzo is being positioned as a premium MPV and will be positioned above the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta. Mahindra Marazzo is likely to be positioned just below or around the Mahindra XUV500. The U321 codenamed MPV, Marazzo derives its name from the sub-language of Spanish spelt as 'Marrazo' and the design of is inspired by a shark. The new vehicle has been developed by Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) in Chennai along with Mahindra North America Technical Centre (MNATC). The design of the new Mahindra Marazzo is done by both Mahindra design studio and Pininfarina.

Mahindra Marazzo gets the option of both 7-seats and 8-seats

The interior pictures revealed by the company shows that Marazzo gets a bright cabin with light coloured seats and a dual-tone dashboard with a piano-black finish and 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will support the likes of Apple Car Play, Android Auto along with navigation and Bluetooth. The third-row seats can be accessed by folding the second-row seats. The third-row seats can also be folded to increase the boot capacity on the Marazzo. The third-row seats can also get a bottle holder on each side, also for the first time in this segment, we will see the addition of sun-shade.

Mahindra Marazzo gets A/C unit on the roof

Mahindra Marazzo will get steering mounted control on the top-variants and the A/C vents at the rear will be mounted on the roof. This new Marazzo MPV will be sold only with the 1.5L diesel engine option and Mahindra will introduce a petrol engine later. The 1.5L (known as D15) diesel engine has been developed in-house by the company and will also power the other new Mahindra SUVs including the upcoming S201Ssangyong Tivoli based SUV.

Mahindra Marazzo gets the option of both 7-seats and 8-seats

The prices of Mahindra Marazzo is likely to overlap with the Mahindra XUV500 and is likely to disrupt sales of XUV500, Tata Hexa and the Toyota Innova Crysta. Mahindra is also revamping its entire dealership network and will now be called as 'World of SUVs'. These dealerships will also get a new showroom inside the showroom to sell Mahindra's premium SUVs which will including the G4 Rexton and the Mahindra Marrazo.