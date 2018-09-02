Mahindra Marazzo India launch tomorrow: Key facts about Mahindra’s flagship offering

The new Mahindra Marazzo MPV is all set to launch in India tomorrow. The vehicle has been snapped completely undisguised in images recently that gives an idea of how Mahindra's new offering will look like. Bookings for the new Mahindra Marazzo have already begun at the company's dealerships across India at a token amount of Rs 10,000. Once launched, the new Mahindra Marazzo will be the company's flagship offering for the Indian market. The company says that the new Mahindra Marazzo is inspired by the shark that looks quite evident in the chrome toothed grille, alloy wheels and the sharp headlamps and tail lamps. The Marazzo will get projector headlamps with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) that should offer better illumination than the conventional units. The new Mahindra Marazzo will be offered in seven and eight seater options.

Mahindra Marazzo fully revealed before launch. (Image source: Zigwheels)

The former of the two will get captain seats for the second row just like the Toyota Innova Crysta. The cabin will also get a roof mounted surround cooling system for better cooling. The new Mahindra Marazzo will get power from a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. For now, the Marazzo will be offered only with a diesel engine option and it remains to be seen if Mahindra offers an automatic transmission with the MPV.

Mahindra Marazzo surround cooling system

A few days back, we reported that Mahindra will be revamping its dealerships and will call them as the 'World of SUVs'. In order to give a better understanding of the products to the customers, the company's vehicles will be sold in a different setting. Moreover, existing and upcoming Mahindra vehicles will be sold with an enhanced digital experience. With the World of SUVs, the company is not creating a separate dealership network like Maruti's Nexa. Instead, existing showrooms will be revamped and these will have a dedicated space for the company's high-end offerings.

It is currently not confirmed whether the new Mahindra Marazzo will be the first vehicle to be sold via World of SUVs channel. However, the company has confirmed that the upcoming Mahindra G4 Rexton will be retailed through the Mahindra World of SUVs. Also, the Mahindra World of SUVs dealerships will have a different reception and the individual spaces of the vehicles will be designed as per the respective themes. Mahindra has a total of 395 outlets in India and says that with the launch of the new Marazzo, 115 dealerships will be ready with the World of SUVs philosophy. Also, the company aims to expand its footprint in India as it intends to take its total count of dealerships to 430 by the end of this year.

Mahindra Marazzo instrument cluster

Coming back to the Mahindra Marazzo, the new MPV will get a premium cabin with a large touchscreen infotainment system along with a sporty looking instrument cluster with MID. As per what we believe, the new Mahindra Marazzo will bridge the gap between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta and is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). More details on the new Mahindra Marazzo will be out tomorrow. Stay tuned with us as we will bring the instant updates from the launch in our LIVE blog. Meanwhile, if you wish to ask anything about the Mahindra Marazzo, hit us up in the comments section below.