Mahindra Marazzo gifted by Anand Mahindra to Keralite Super fisherman for his heroic act in Floods

Kerala stood together in the recent unfortunate disaster of flood and the unity of Keralites along with some heroic acts saw the region showcasing some real strength in worse conditions. As we mourn the ones we lost, we also appreciate bravery and unity witnessed during the Kerala floods. In one such incident, a fisherman named Jaisal who just laid down in water and offered his back for many affected people to get onto the rescue boat has been gifted the new launched Mahindra Marazzo by the Anand Mahindra led company. Jaisal's help and efforts during floods were helpful for many citizens to be rescued and his this kind gesture won many hearts including Anand Mahindra's.

Thanking Anand Mahindra in a tweet, Sundar Ramachandran said that "superb gesture from Eram Motors. Gifting a Mahindra Marazzo to Jaisal who offered his back for women to board the boat during Kerala floods." Mahindra Marazzo was delivered to Jaisal by Mahindra dealer Eram Motors in Calicut by the Minister of Labour, Kerala, TP Ramakrishnan. It is always heartening to see such valiant efforts being recognised. This will boost the morale of the ones affected by the floods.

Watch our video review of Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo was recently launched by the company and is rather priced aggressively starting at Rs 9.99 lakh. The shark-inspired MPV is available in both 7-seat and 8-seater options and is available in 1.5L diesel engine option only. Mahindra also claims Marazzo has the largest footprint seen on any of its vehicles and also gets modern and premium interiors. The engine has a maximum power of 121 bhp and a torque of 300 Nm mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra has also confirmed the launch of the petrol variant Marazzo by April 2020.

This is not the first time Anand Mahindra has appreciated such brave efforts, He has swapped an auto rickshaw of a Kerala-based rider with a Mahindra Supro and has gifted a TUV300 to Mirabai Chanu, World Weightlifting Champion.