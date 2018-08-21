Mahindra Marazzo exterior teased again ahead of India launch on 3rd September: All details

Mahindra Marazzo teserMahindra Marazzo, the latest offering in the MPV segment in India, is all set to launch on 3 September. Mahindra has been dropping several hints as to what to expect from the brand new MPV's design to keep the interest and enthusiasm high. We've seen glimpses of the front grille, tail lamp, shark fin antenna, and a bit of a cabin too, and the latest teaser is that of the headlamp. Mahindra says the design of the Marazzo has been inspired by a shark and was done by Mahindra design studio and Pininfarina combined. The company also emphasises that the Marazzo will focus on comfort and space.

Mahindra Marazzo carries the company's latest design philosophy, which will be extended to other Mahindra products eventually. The Marazzo has not been unveiled fully, but there are some design cues we've seen so far from the spy images and teasers.

Mahindra Marazzo to launch on 3 September.

This will be the second big launch by Mahindra this year, the first one being Mahindra XUV500 facelift. Internally called U321, Mahindra recently announced the official name for its latest MPV as Marazzo recently. When launched, Mahindra Marazzo will compete with the likes of Toyota Innova Crysta.

Mahindra Marazzo MPV will be offered with two seating options - seven and eight, with the seven-seater featuring captain seats in the middle row. Top end variants will also get sun shades on all windows, which is a segment first feature.

Mahindra Marazzo will feature a roof mounted air conditioner.

Higher end variants of Mahindra Marazzo will come with a touchscreen infotainment system that supports navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.

Mahindra will initially only offer the Marazzo with a 1.5-litre diesel engine. As per confirmation from Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive business, Mahindra & Mahindra, a petrol variant will be introduced later in the year.

Mahindra Marazzo will likely be sold through Mahindra's new premium network of dealerships, which will be a part of some existing showrooms. The new Mahindra dealerships will be called Mahindra World of SUVs.

The all-new Marazzo is expected to be a premium offering but it will likely carry an aggressive price tag in order to take on competition like Toyota Innova Crysta and Tata Hexa. The prices may overlap with Mahindra XUV500 variants and are expected to be between Rs 10.90 - 14 lakh (ex-showroom).