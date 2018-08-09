Mahindra Marazzo exterior, interior decoded: Launch date, price, features of Toyota Innova Crysta’s rival

Mahindra Marazzo also known as the U321 will be the next big launch from the Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra and indeed there is a lot of anticipation already about the company’s new MPV. Now in the Indian market, other than the Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, not many MPVs have tasted success. Even at lower price band, the Datsun Go+ failed to capture the market and also in the mid-segment, the Honda Mobilio and Renault Lodgy remained as the most underrated utility vehicles (UVs).

But for Mahindra Marazzo the though and the positioning is different. The company says that there is a scope between where the prices of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga end and before the price to Toyota Innova Crysta start for a whole new MPV market. Now while not all the details about the Mahindra Marazzo (U321) is out, what we know is that its design is inspired by Shark, the name of the Mahindra’s new vehicle is derived from a sub-language of Spanish spelled as ‘Marrazo’ and the development of the U321 codenamed MPV has been done by Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) in Chennai along with Mahindra North America Technical Centre (MNATC).

Mahindra Marazzo tail lamps design inspired from shark's tail

Now the shark-inspired design on the Mahindra Marazzo, as much as its new, it also in-depth follows the Mahindra’s new design language. Keeping Mahindra’s family design elements and taking an inspiration from a whole new creature the company has tried to create a new family car that’s design giving priority to space and comfort. Also, the design of Mahindra Marazzo is done by both Mahindra design studio and Pininfarina. The way Mahindra works is both the company’s in-house design team and Pininfarina individually designs its own vehicles, and the best design elements from both models are taken for the concept and the changes are done on the approved production model.



This new shark inspired design on the Mahindra Marazzo is one of the firsts of Mahindra’s new design language that will be carry forwarded to other Mahindra’s new SUVs. While Mahindra is yet to unveil the vehicle, from the what’s known and from the spy shots, the Marazzo will get an aggressive front grille with inserts that are inspired from shark’s teeth. Its silhouette is different and very aerodynamically designed and the rear lights take its inspiration from the shark’s tail.

Mahindra Marazzo will make its official launch in India in the first week of September 2018.

Mahindra Marazzo shark-fin antenna

Mahindra Marazzo will be offered in both 7-seat and 8-seater option which means it will also get the option of captain seats in the middle. The A/C ventilation unit on this Mahindra vehicle will be sealed up on the roof with four A/C vents catering to the rear of the Marazzo’s cabin. Two-reading lights and Mahindra also claims the Marazzo largest footprint in the cabin of any Mahindra vehicle. Now, this is the first time we are measuring a vehicle this way, but Mahindra means that it will have a lot of space inside. The top-variants of the MPV will also get a touchscreen infotainment system along with the support of Apple Car Play an Android Auto. It will also get a digital instrument cluster with steering mounted controls.

Roof-top A/C on the Mahindra Marazzo

On the engine front, Mahindra Marazzo will be sold only with the diesel engine option for starters as confirmed by Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M. The 1.5L (known as D15) diesel engine on the Mahindra Marazzo is a new diesel engine developed by the company and will also be used in other new Mahindra SUVs including the codenamed S201 Tivoli based sub-compact SUV.

Mahindra Marazzo price:

Mahindra Marazzo will be a premium vehicle and will be loaded with the features. The fact that Mahindra is also working on revamping its entire dealer network suggests its set to enter a new territory. However, Mahindra will also be aggressive with Marrazo’s price, We expect the MPV to be positioned just above the top variants of Ertiga starting at around Rs 11 lakh going all the way to up to Rs 16 lakh (Ex-Showroom).

Mahindra’s dealerships across India will now be known as ‘World of SUVs’ and the company is also working to create a separate space within the showroom to place its high-end premium products. However, it is still not confirmed if Mahindra Marazzo will be the first vehicle to be placed in Mahindra’s new premium dealerships.

Mahindra Marazzo digital instrument cluster

Mahindra Marazzo exports:

Mahindra & Mahindra also export to a lot of African and Asian countries from India and the new Mahindra Marrazo will be exported to all the current Mahindra’s export markets including Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka along with other African and South American countries. However, Mahindra does not plan to venture into new countries with this new vehicle.