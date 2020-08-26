Mahindra Marazzo BS6 launched: New variants, price, specs explained

The Mahindra Marazzo BS6 now comes in only three variants but as a 7-seater or 8-seater. It uses the same 1.5-litre engine as before but has been tuned to meet the new emission norms.

Mahindra has launched the Marazzo in its BS6 form. The Mahindra Marazzo has been absent from the showrooms for almost 4-5 months. Mahindra was readying the production BS6 model and due to the pandemic, raw material supply was scarce. Hence, the delay in launching the BS6 car. Now, there are only three variants of the MPV – M2, M4 Plus, and M6 Plus. The range-topping M8 has been given the skip, the reason for which we aren’t sure. Mahindra has priced the BS6 Marazzo from Rs 11.25 – Rs 13.51 lakh, ex-showroom. Mahindra has reduced the prices of the MPV by Rs 30,000 from the BS4 version. It seems the company is following partner Ford’s footsteps. The latter too has not increased prices of its BS6 cars. Mahindra dealerships are now inviting customers to book the Marazzo BS6 online or through its authorised dealerships.

Powering all the three variants is the same 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine. This one makes 121hp of power and 300Nm. It is paired to a smooth-shifting 6-speed manual gearbox. The claimed mileage hasn’t been revealed yet but we expect it to be around the same as 17kmpl from the BS4. There were talks of an automatic that will be introduced right from 2018 when the car was launched. However, Mahindra is yet to provide it. There are no other changes in the way the Marazzo looks. For example, the length, width and height are the same – 4,585 x 1,866 x 1,774mm respectively. The wheelbase of 2,760mm is also identical. One can opt for a 7-seater or 8-seater version of the Marazzo with the latter costing around Rs 10,000 more.

The BS4 engine of the Marazzo was quite smooth and we expect slightly better refinement from the BS6. The Marazzo scored a 4-stars rating in the crash tests conducted by the Global NCAP. Standard warranty of the car is now five years or one lakh kilometres. Competition to the car comes in the form of the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, MG Hector Plus as well as the Toyota Innova Crysta.

