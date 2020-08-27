Mahindra Marazzo BS6 available with cash discount: Offers, EMI and validity explained

The Mahindra Marazzo BS6 was launched a few days ago and is now available in dealerships with some fantastic deals that negate the price hike of this model.

The newly launched Mahindra Marazzo doesn’t boast a significant price hike over the BS4 version in the mid-trims. The entry model though gets a huge Rs 1.26 lakh increase. This might have been done to project the Marazzo as a premium MPV. However, to boost sales of this MPV, Mahindra is quite gung-ho about offering discounts for the vehicle. For example, if you were buying the new Marazzo M2 variant, there are benefits of up to Rs 15,000 on exchanging your old car. If a customer were to pay in cash, they get discount of up to Rs 20,000. Mahindra says that the EMI starts from Rs 18,284 if the loan amount is Rs 5.75 lakh at nine per cent interest for 36 months. If one opts for the second variant that is the M4+, then there are benefits of up to Rs 30,000. This includes Rs 15,000 cash as well as a similar amount for exchange.

The EMI a customer will pay for this variant for the same duration will be Rs 19,397 for a loan amount of Rs 6.10 lakh on the on-road price. For the top-end M6+ variant, a customer will stand to gain the same benefit as the M4+. For a loan amount of Rs 6.80 lakh, the customer ends up paying Rs 21,623 EMI for a 36 month period. One can also book the Marazzo online and the vehicle will be delivered at the doorstep.

The Mahindra Marazzo power and torque numbers haven’t changed – 121hp/300Nm. A 6-speed manual gearbox is on offer while there are no claimed efficiency numbers being quoted yet. The Mahindra Marazzo BS6 competes with the Maruti Suzuki XL6, MG Hector Plus models. There is also the Ertiga as well as the Toyota Innova Crysta top and base models respectively. There are offers on other Mahindra models right now while the discounts on the Marazzo BS6 are applicable till August 30, 2020.

