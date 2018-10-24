Mahindra Marazzo infotainment system gets a new feature for Apple iPhone users

Mahindra Marazzo's infotainment system will now support smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay as well. Mahindra & Mahindra today announced that Marazzo infotainment system has been updated for Apple iPhone users. Apple CarPlay offers easy access to phone calls, music & Siri Search by seamlessly connecting the user’s Apple iPhone with the infotainment system and automatically organises useful information such as phone contacts and call logs from the user’s iPhone into a simple user interface that appears on the infotainment system display.

With the introduction of Apple CarPlay, the Marazzo becomes even more desirable for customers who wish to stay connected, Veejay Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said.

The inclusion of Apple CarPlay bolsters Marazzo’s already-strong suite of connectivity features that include Android Auto, GPS-enabled Navigation, Mahindra’s Bluesense App and Emergency Call function, he added.

Mahindra Marazzo was launched in September this year at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The Marazzo comes with four variants - M2, M4, M6, and M8. It marks Mahindra's entry in the premium MPV segment in India with a fresh design that Mahindra says has been inspired by a shark.

Watch Mahindra Marazzo review below:

The Marazzo is powered by a new 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 121 hp and 300 Nm and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra has said that the new 1.5L diesel engine is BS-VI compliant while adding that it needs to undergo certain validation tests to be BS-VI certified.

Mahindra Marazzo has a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.6 kmpl. During its launch last month, Mahindra also announced that a petrol engine and an AMT option will be made available by the year 2020.

On the inside, the Marazzo gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and now Apple CarPlay as well. It also features cornering lamps, steering mounted controls, cruise control, and rear parking camera with sensors.