Mahindra Marazzo 2018 MPV India Launch Live: Engine, Specs and Features revealed!

Mahindra Marazzo 2018 MPV India Launch Live: The Mahindra Marazzo is all set for a launch in a few hours from now, and while we have already seen the MPV in the flesh, thanks to internet spy shots. There is still a lot we don't know about the Marazzo for which we will have to wait for the launch to begin at 11 am today. What we do know is that the Marazzo is Mahindra's first 'premium' MPV. We know that it is likely that the Marazzo will slot itself between the Toyota Innova Crysta and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. We also know that the Marazzo will have a lot in the form of premium features on the inside as well as a shark-inspired design on the outside. We'll be bringing you everything we hear as we hear it, Scroll down for the latest on the Mahindra Marazzo:
Ahead of the launch, we can confirm that the Mahindra Marazzo will be powered by a new 1.5-litre diesel motor, that is likely to make 130 hp and 300 Nm of torque. The engine is likely to be mated to a 6-speed Manual gearbox. However, the most important thing is that Mahindra says this engine is likely to set the benchmark for Mahindra UVs in India with NVH kept to a minimum so as to further its prowess as a comfortable and silent touring vehicle. The image below shows what Mahindra have done to ensure that the NVH levels on the Marazzo are kept to a minimum.