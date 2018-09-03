Mahindra Marazzo 2018 MPV India Launch Live: Engine, Specs and Features revealed!

Mahindra Marazzo 2018 MPV India Launch Live: The Mahindra Marazzo is all set for a launch in a few hours from now, and while we have already seen the MPV in the flesh, thanks to internet spy shots. There is still a lot we don't know about the Marazzo for which we will have to wait for the launch to begin at 11 am today. What we do know is that the Marazzo is Mahindra's first 'premium' MPV. We know that it is likely that the Marazzo will slot itself between the Toyota Innova Crysta and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. We also know that the Marazzo will have a lot in the form of premium features on the inside as well as a shark-inspired design on the outside. We'll be bringing you everything we hear as we hear it, Scroll down for the latest on the Mahindra Marazzo: