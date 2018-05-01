Mahindra & Mahindra sells 21,927 cars in April 2018, growth of 13% YoY

Mahindra and Mahindra have announced their sales for the month of April 2018, and keeping with this years trend of growth. A part of the 19 billion dollar Mahindra group, Mahindra and Mahindra have registered overall sales worth 48,097 vehicles. This figure is inclusive of commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and exports, which reflects a total growth of 22% YoY for the brand which sold 39,417 vehicles during April 2017. Cumulative domestic sales, however, reflect a total of 45,217 vehicles sold in April 2018. Still reflecting an arguably strong growth for the auto manufacturer.As for the Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) the company sold 21,927 vehicles,a growth of 13% and in the commercial vehicle segment, the company sold 18,963 vehicles, a 26% growth. In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, M&M sold 904 vehicles for the month of April 2018.Exports stood at 2,880 vehicles for the month, a growth of 88%.

Commenting on the monthly performance, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd. said, "After a good FY18, we have had a strong start to FY19, having registered a good growth of 22% for the month of April 2018. The company has achieved good growth both in the personal and commercial vehicle segments. We have also seen an encouraging response to our recent launch - the Plush New XUV500. The Truck and Bus division continues to outperform with a high Y-O-Y growth. Going forward, we are confident of this positive momentum continuing in Q1FY19".

With the likes of the new XUV500 returning to claim it’s crown in the SUV space,, a new MPV (the U321) on the horizons and the KUV 100 Electric due to launch this year. Mahindra can expect their positive growth trend to continue.