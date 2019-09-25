Mahindra launches Treo EV in Kerala: Extra subsidy of Rs 30,000 announced

Kerala finalised its policy on electric vehicles earlier this year under which the state aims to procure 6,000 electric buses for the state road transport corporation by 2025 and among other objectives, also to expand the use of electric three-wheelers. The state budget for 2019-20 has proposed to ensure a rise in the number of EVs to a million by 2022. Kerala government is also offering a subsidy of Rs 30,000 on electric three-wheelers in addition to FAME II benefits.

Under the policy announced by K R Jyotilal, IAS Principal Secretary, Transport, Aviation & Fisheries, Government of Kerala, the pilot project in 2020 will include rolling out two lakh two-wheelers, 50,000 three-wheelers, 1,000 goods carrier, 3,000 buses, and 100 ferry boats. Furthermore, new permits or renewal of permits would only be given to electric three-wheelers eventually banning ICE (internal combustion engines) three-wheelers.

Kerala aims to electrify three-wheelers and buses first, and then gradually convert two- and four-wheelers to electric vehicles. The additional benefit of Rs 30,000 on electric three-wheelers should work as a catalyst in the process of electrifying the state's public transport and last-mile connectivity solutions.

In a boost to Kerala's EV ambition, Mahindra Electric today launched the Treo electric three-wheeler in two variants – Treo and Treo Yaari. While Treo is priced at Rs 2,60,383 (ex-showroom) but with FAME II subsidy of Rs 65,095 and the additional state subsidy of Rs 30,000, the net on-road price is Rs 2,43,252.

Mahindra Treo Yaari is priced at Rs 1,65,552 (ex-showroom) and with Rs 37,000 of FAME II subsidy and Rs 30,000 of state subsidy, the net on-road price is Rs 1,62,633.

Jyotilal also announced that the government will install 186 charging stations across Kerala. Mahindra Electric has said that it will also work with partners to set up charging stations. Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler, however, can also be charged using a regular 15-ampere socket.

Auto industry welcomes Tamil Nadu’s EV policy: Here’s what it has to say

“Today we take another significant step in electrifying god’s own country. Kerala has already taken the lead in electric mobility in India with its own EV policy and now with the launch of the Treo range of all-electric three-wheelers, Kerala is set to embrace the next generation of mobility. With the longest range in their respective segments, Treo and Treo Yaari are going to be a great fit for the state’s first and last-mile mobility needs.“ Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric, said.

“We are looking to convert about 2 lakh two-wheelers and 50,000 three-wheelers to electric by 2020-2021. There is a big scope for tourist spots in Kerala like Munnar and tech parks in big cities to take the lead in electric mobility in Kerala. Very certain God’s country will use natural resources to make the State God’s own EV country,” K R Jyotilal, , IAS Principal Secretary, Transport, Govt of Kerala.