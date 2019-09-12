Mahindra launches subscription-based service: KUV100 to Alturas G4 available at starting price of Rs 19,720

Mahindra has announced the roll-out of its new subscription-based service under which customers will be able to bring home a Mahindra vehicle at prices starting at Rs 19,720 per month. The service in its first phase will be available in select cities, namely Delhi (NCR), Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad. Under the service, customers can subscribe to KUV100, XUV500, XUV300, Scorpio, TUV300, Marazzo or Alturas G4.

Subscription period

Mahindra has started the service in collaboration with Revv and the subscriptions can be made online on mahindrasyouv.com/mahindra-subscription or on revv.co.in/mahindra-subscription.

The subscription-based service aims to make it easier for customers to own a Mahindra vehicle with no down payment and it also provides a choice to upgrade to better models over time. At the end of the subscription, customers can simply return the vehicle and not go through the process of selling it. Subscription periods range starting from 1 year to 4 years in case of a new car.

How to subscribe

The customer can visit the website and select from a range of seven Mahindra models. After sharing some details to confirm their eligibility for the subscription offer, the customer needs to pay a refundable deposit based on the model chosen, and the usage period selected.

The company will then order for the vehicle. Mahindra says that the vehicle will be delivered within a period of one month, and prior to delivery, one needs to pay the first month’s fees in advance. Subsequently, they would need to pay this fee every month for the duration of the subscription period. Once the subscription period is over, the user can return the vehicle without the hassle of selling it and get a new vehicle.

Subscription service amidst auto slowdown

Domestic passenger vehicles sales witnessed its worst-ever fall in August, slumping by 31.57 percent to 1,96,524 units from 2,87,198 units in the year-ago period. Subscription schemes come with the convenience of zero down payments, no road tax, zero risks on the resale value of the vehicle, and a fixed amount that includes routine maintenance costs. Furthermore, customers also have the flexibility to change the vehicle model after the minimum subscription period.