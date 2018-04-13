Mahindra launches Automobili Pininfarina: Plans to roll out an electric hypercar worth Rs 16 crore, All details

From L to R Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman, Pininfarina SpA, and Dr. Pawan Goenka, MD, M&M Ltd. and Chairman, Mahindra Racing at the launch of Automobili Pininfarina, the World’s Newest Sustainable Luxury Car Brand. Also seen in the picture is Mahindra Racing’s Gen 2 Formula E race car featuring Automobili Pininfarina livery.

Indian automobile manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the launch of Automobili Pininfarina, that aims to manufacture high-end performance oriented cars and SUVs and will also roll out first of the cars badged with Mahindra owned Pininfarina for the global markets. The company is headquartered in Munich with car to be rolled out from Turin.

The company will design, engineer and manufacture high technology, extreme performance, luxury electric vehicles for the most discerning global customers. Automobili Pininfarina will combine Pininfarina’s legendary automotive design prowess with Mahindra’s growing electric vehicle (EV) expertise gained from its participation in the Formula E electric racing car championship. Automobili Pininfarina plans to launch its first model, a ‘Pininfarina’ badged electric hypercar, in 2020. The company also stays committed to the high-end luxury market and has no current plans to build a rival to Tesla Model 3 said Anand Mahindra.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, further said “Italy’s renowned design expertise produces objects of true beauty and unique style. Drawing upon the pedigree and design vocabulary of the Pininfarina aesthetic heritage we will develop a rare collector’s item that only a handful of connoisseurs will ever own. It will be an innovative and pioneering product powered by high technology. The Mahindra Group has bet big on electric vehicles. They are the future, and when power, beauty and high-end EV technology come together in one car – that will be the perfect luxury vehicle, that will give car lovers the freedom to roam without impacting the planet adversely.”

The company aims to roll out the first product in 2020 and will be an electric sports car with a range of 500 km and will cost about €2 million (roughly about Rs 16 crore) and the production will be restricted to less than 100 units globally.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Chairman, Mahindra Racing, said, “We believe that this is the perfect time to launch Automobili Pininfarina, given Mahindra’s growing EV expertise from our participation in Formula E racing where we are currently second in the constructors’ and drivers’ championships, and Pininfarina’s design expertise that will allow us to develop stylish, extreme- performance, electric vehicles for global markets.”

Automobili Pininfarina will be led by Michael Perschke, as its Chief Executive Officer who also is the former head of Audi's India operations. He was the Managing Director of Audi in India and a member of the Management Board of Volkswagen Group Sales India, from 2010 to 2013. Michael will play an instrumental role in developing the strategy for Automobili Pininfarina. He will be joined by Per Svantesson as Chief Operating Officer. Per brings with him relevant experience including his stints with the Volvo Group and NEVS.

Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina commented, “Establishing Automobili Pininfarina as a leading sustainable luxury brand is our strategic vision and will be a dream come true. It will combine 88 years of iconic design heritage with leading-edge electric vehicle competence of the Mahindra Group and Mahindra Formula E racing. It’s a powerful combination. I am honoured to lead Automobili Pininfarina and our ambition is to make it a respected and desirable brand recognized by connoisseurs who value design heritage, substance and sustainable high-performance EV technology.”