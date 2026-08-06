Mahindra launches 2026 Scorpio N at Rs 13,69,000 with panoramic sunroof, interior upgrades

The updated Scorpio N continues to be offered with Mahindra’s existing 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines paired with manual and automatic transmission options, along with rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations on select variants.

Mahindra has launched the 2026 Scorpio N in India at a starting price of Rs 13,69,000 (ex-showroom), introducing a host of feature upgrades while retaining the SUV’s existing petrol and diesel powertrain options.

Prices for the updated Scorpio N range go upto Rs 25,49, 000 (ex-showroom). Compared to the outgoing model, the entry-level Z2 petrol manual is costlier by Rs 20,000, while the top-spec Z8L diesel 4WD automatic sees a price increase of Rs 54,000.



While Mahindra does not disclose individual sales numbers of the Scorpio N, sales of the Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N combined average at around 14,500 units a month in CY2026, making the SUV a strong contender in the segment in both rural and urban areas.

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While the Scorpio N remains the only body-on-frame three-row SUV in its price bracket, it takes on other monocoque bodied rivals, including the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV7XO, MG Hector and Hyundai Alcazar.

Visually, changes are limited, with higher variants receiving new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The biggest updates are inside the cabin. Mahindra has replaced the earlier 8-inch touchscreen with a new 12.3-inch free-floating infotainment system, while the semi-digital instrument cluster has made way for a 10.25-inch fully digital display. The SUV also gets a 65W USB Type-C fast charger for front occupants.

Feature additions include a panoramic sunroof, 540-degree surround-view camera with blind-view monitor, revised centre console switchgear and a new Adventure Statistics function that displays engine performance, roll and pitch angles, compass, altimeter and G-force data.

Safety equipment has also been enhanced. Higher variants now come equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill hold and hill descent control, all-wheel disc brakes, driver drowsiness detection and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

The range-topping Z8L continues to offer Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, smart pilot assist and high beam assist.

The updated Scorpio N continues to be offered with Mahindra’s existing 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines paired with manual and automatic transmission options, along with rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations on select variants.