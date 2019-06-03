Mahindra KUV100 diesel to be axed: New petrol engine launch next year

The Mahindra KUV100 diesel offering will be formally discontinued and it will not be upgraded to meet the stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission norms. Mahindra cites that costs to upgrade the engine to BS6 compliance will not be justifiable. The product website currently advertises the diesel version of the KUV100, however, the product brochure available from the same website has omitted the diesel variant entirely.

President of Automotive Sector at Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Rajan Wadhera said that Mahindra has invested more than Rs 10 thousand crore to develop vehicles that meet the stricter emission norms. and will not develop the 1.2-litre diesel any further.

The Mahindra KUV100 has been offered with a 1.2-litre, MFalcon D75 turbocharged diesel engine which has been good for 77hp and 190Nm of torque. The engine was introduced with the KUV100 when the hatchback was launched. The brochure on the product website stated only the 1.2-litre mFALCON G80 petrol engine which develops 82hp and 155Nm of torque. The engine is offered with a 5-speed manual transmission.

However, moving forward, Mahindra has confirmed that the manufacturer is working with their Korean subsidiary – Ssangyong to co-develop a new petrol engine as the manufacturer states the market is making a shift back to petrol powered vehicles as the price difference between diesel and petrol to the consumer is now not as significant.

Mahindra is expected to launch a fully electric version of the model called the e-KUV100 which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. As for the petrol model, it will continue to be sold and will be upgraded to BS6 compliance levels which will be launched before the new regulations are enforced. The diesel KUV100 although has been removed from the lineup, it will be offered till dealer inventory has been exhausted till April 2020.