Mahindra issues select XUV700 and XUV400 models for possible issues

The voluntary recall will see the company dealership reaching out to the affected customers individually.

Written by Express Drives Desk
XUV700 and XUV400
Image for representational purpose only

Mahindra & Mahindra, one of India’s leading SUV manufacturer has recalled 108,306 XUV700 manufactured between June 8 2021, to June 28, 2023 for a potential risk of abrasion cut of wiring loom.

In addition, 3,560 units of XUV400 manufactured between Feb 16, to June 5, 2023, will be inspected for ineffective spring return action of the brake potentiometer.

The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company.

First published on: 19-08-2023 at 16:07 IST
