Mahindra Alturas G4 to be safest, most premium Mahindra ever! 9-Airbags, 360 Parking Cam, Ventilated seats and more!

With just a few days to go for the launch Mahindra’s latest SUV the G4 Alturas, Mahindra has given us a sneak peek of the features that will come as part of the standard kit of the Toyota Fortuner rivalling SUV. The Mahindra G4 Alturas, based on the Ssangyong Rexton, made its India debut early this year at the 2018 Auto Expo. At the time, G4 Alturas had Mahindra badging but was still being called the Rexton. We had expected the G4 Alturas that the G4 Alturas will push the premium envelope but in the run up to the launch sources close to development had revealed that the Rexton might push the envelope as far as to breach the Rs 30 lakh mark. This would position the G4 Alturas above the Toyota Fortuner and the Isuzu mu-X, its primary rivals.

Now Mahindra has given us a preview of what you get for the premium that you will be paying. For one, the G4 Alturas will come with an 8-way electrically adjustable driver's seat with a memory profile. In addition, the G4 Alturas will also get a Dual Zone Fully Automatic Temperature control with ventilated seats to remedy humid Indian conditions. In terms of safety too, the G4 Alturas will be feature packed as well with 9-Airbags, 3D 360 view camera for easy parking and active anti-rollover protection. These features on their own put the G4 Alturas fairly ahead of the features and safety of both, the Isuzu and Toyota variants that are under the Rs 30 lakh mark.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Mahindra’s Chief of Sales and Marketing said the Alturas G4 will set a new benchmark in luxury for the Mahindra brand. Nakra added that many of the features on the Alturas as standard are not available in vehicles that are priced similarly. Concluding on a note of confidence, Nakra said that the G4 would redefine the high-end SUV segment.