Mahindra Funster EV previews next-gen XUV500: Debut at 2020 Auto Expo

Mahindra is going to showcase a plethora of electric vehicles along with new versions of existing combustion models at the 2020 Auto Expo. In a recently released teaser, the homegrown automaker revealed that it is going to bring four electric vehicles at the upcoming motor show. The list will include the Funster EV, the electric derivative of the XUV300 and the KUV100 along with an urban mobility solution. Mahindra has now released a teaser of the Funster EV concept which likely previews the next-generation XUV500 SUV.

The Funster comes with a bold exterior design with a lot of sharp cuts and creases. The front fascia boasts of the traditional Mahindra grille. It is flanked at the edges by sharp LED headlamps along with wide air-intake like structures which also house LED lights. The side profile of the Funster comes with broad wheel arches highlighted by bold character lines. At the back, the Funster comes with LED tail-lamps. The interior of the Funster is expected to be a flamboyant one as well.

The Mahindra Funster is likely to be based on Mahindra Electric Scalable Modular Architecture. The Funster is expected to be equipped with a high-capacity battery pack paired to an electric motor that is capable of churning out 312 hp. The Funster is likely to be a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

We expect the next-generation Mahindra XUV500 to take design inspiration from the Funster EV concept. The new XUV500 has been spotted testing on Indian roads a couple of times in the recent past. The new iteration of this SUV will feature a new set of engine options along with a completely re-designed exterior and interior design. We expect the new XUV500 to launch in India sometime during the second half of 2020.