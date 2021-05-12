Mahindra Auto extends car warranty, scheduled maintenance till July 31

Mahindra says that this is extension is applicable for those whose vehicle warranties or scheduled services were expected to end or happen during April-May 2021.

By:May 12, 2021 5:28 PM

Mahindra Auto has joined the long list of four-wheeler companies announcing that due to the COVID-19 situation, they will be extending the warranties of their cars. Customers whose car warranties have expired during this second wave, need not worry as the brand has extended it till July 31, 2021. Not only this but if a scheduled maintenance, which if not done on time leads to warranty lapse, also falls under this extension purview. At the same time, customers can contact the Mahindra helpline for any vehicle-related assistance during the lockdown including towing and more. The requirement for the customer to move their vehicles during the lockdown is lower than what it will be during normal times. Mahindra says that this is extension is applicable for those whose vehicle warranties or scheduled services were expected to end or happen during April-May 2021. A similar offer was rolled out last year as well.

Also Read Mahindra Thar diesel manual review

Reports suggest that the Mahindra XUV900 has been greenlit for production. The name recently came into the picture when government trademark documents on the same were presented. Mahindra might be thinking of the 2016 Aero concept as a base for the XUV900. It could be the only vehicle kind below Rs 50 lakh in India. Expect the car to not only look stylish but also to have the Tesla-like tablet for infotainment and other vehicle telemetry. There is also the looming launch of the refreshed TUV300, Bolero, XUV700 and the Scorpio. The last two products are all-new and are made on nouveau platforms.

Also Read The story behind Mahindra petrol engines

In an interaction recently with Express Drives, Mahindra revealed that they built three gasoline engines of which the 1.5-litre motor is yet to debut. It could be a part of the XUV300 7-seater. There will also be the 1.5-litre diesel engine that will be shared with the XUV300. What do you think of these new Mahindra products? Do let us know.

