Mahindra Electric working towards faster adoption of EVs: Mahesh Babu

Mahindra Electric is a major name in the field of electric vehicle (EV) technology in India. Its vision is to become a leading brand in providing customised electric mobility experiences through advanced technology. “We have created a comprehensive roadmap to establish a robust EV ecosystem by investing in next generation technology solutions and globally competitive products, to drive adoption of sustainable mobility,” says Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric. According to him, the next generation of EVs will deliver longer range, higher speeds and futuristic connected car technologies to enable contemporary mobility solutions. “We are engaging with ecosystem stakeholders, both private and public, to drive faster adoption of EVs and ensure a progressive and greener future in the mobility system of the country,” he tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interview.

In the automotive sector, the future is CASE mobility (connected, autonomous, shared, electric). Is Mahindra Electric, as a company, evolving differently as compared to traditional automakers?

From building EV components and technology in-house to investing in NEMO (Next Generation Mobility), the connected mobility platform, Mahindra Electric has been investing consistently in the future of mobility. We have an experience of over 200 million electric kilometres on Indian roads that has helped us to understand the economics of EVs better. Going forward, Mahindra Electric will take this made-in-India technology to global markets.

On a scale of 1-10, where does Mahindra Electric stand in each of these verticals: connected, autonomous, shared, electric?

Mahindra Electric is India’s leading EV manufacturer with a strong focus on connected mobility with our NEMO connected mobility solutions. NEMO is a cloud-based platform that enables a new generation of shared, connected and electric services that help revolutionise urban mobility. It addresses the barriers of adoption of EVs such as range anxiety, battery performance, etc., and provides deeper insights into vehicle performance. We are also pioneers in shared mobility as our EVs have crossed over 100 million electric kilometres by our partner Lithium Urban Technologies who run over 1,000 Mahindra EVs across the country.

Where does India stand as far as CASE mobility is concerned? While India is gradually opening up to shared mobility, isn’t it far behind the rest of the world as far as connected, autonomous, shared and electric is concerned?

India is adopting smart mobility with ease. Connected and shared mobility is where the next big growth opportunity lies and EVs will enhance this growth. Connected mobility brings in efficiency to both the user and the customer and Mahindra Electric is committed to take this smart mobility across every segment. Our focus is to take electric mobility to the masses.

India probably has the world’s largest electric rickshaw fleet. Does Mahindra Electric see the segment as an opportunity?

We have invested in an electric three-wheeler range that features Mahindra Treo, India’s first electric auto, and Treo Yaari, an electric rickshaw. We will soon have the carrier version—Treo Zor—in the market.

What kind of collaboration does Mahindra Electric have with technology companies?

We are working with some of the leading tech companies such as Amazon Web Services. EV is a segment that needs a stronger focus on technology and with AWS, we have been able to be more agile and quick in developing EV solutions. Server-less architecture has helped us to innovate faster.

Out of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, buses and trucks, which segment in India will adopt electrification the fastest? And for which segment is it the easiest?

The demand for EVs in India is being led by electric three-wheelers followed by electric cars in fleet segment and electric buses. The government’s FAME II vision has a clear focus on public transportation going electric, followed by personal vehicles. Our EVs are witnessing demand not only in metro cities but tier-1 and tier-2 cities have also shown strong acceptance to our electric three-wheeler Treo.