Mahindra Electric vehicles clock 100 million e-km with Lithium Urban Technologies fleet service

Mahindra Electric and zero-emission fleet service provider Lithium Urban Technologies today announced that under their partnership, there are now over 1000 Mahindra electric vehicles operating in the fleet. Lithium's all-electric vehicle fleet has clocked 100 million ekm, with over 500 Mahindra EVs running more than 1 lakh ekm and 75+ Mahindra EVs running over 2 lakh ekm.

Mahindra Electric's cumulative sales stand at about 30,000 electric vehicles, placing the manufacturer in the lead in the 3- and 4-wheeler EV segment in India. Also, Lithium happens to have the country's largest EV fleet with the majority of its cars supplied by Mahindra Electric.

Been in operation since 2015, Lithium started with a small fleet of 10 Mahindra e20s in Bangalore and gradually inducted more Mahindra eVeritos to take the fleet size to 1,000 Mahindra EVs today. The service now operates in nine cities and includes industries like IT/ITES, financial services, KPO/BPO, and consulting firms. According to Mahindra Electric, the companies together have aided in 20,000+ MT CO2e abatement and saved 8,500,000+ litres of fuel.

Dr Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said: “Our partnership is aimed at increasing the large-scale adoption of EVs and bringing a positive change in consumers’ daily commute.”

Mahindra Electric to launch eKUV100 in first quarter of FY 2020-21, XUV300 Electric in 2021

Sanjay Krishnan, Co-Founder & CEO, Lithium Urban Technologies, said, “With an auto stalwart such as Mahindra as our partner, we have been able to deliver superior customer experience to our clients while enabling them to achieve their goals towards environmental sustainability. We are looking forward to a more impactful partnership with the company as we gear up to double our fleet size in the next two years.”

In related news, Mahindra Electric also announced that the eKUV100 will be launched in the first quarter of the coming financial year, followed by the launch of the much-anticipated XUV300 Electric in 2021. The two will be showcased at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo set to begin on 7th February.