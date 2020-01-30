Mahindra Electric reveals new brand identity: Celebrates 200 million electric KM on Indian Roads

Mahindra Electric Mobility has today unveiled its new corporate brand identity along with a new logo and tagline 'Spart the New'. The company says that the new identity is going to help simplify its electric vehicle portfolio so that the vehicles and hardware solutions are offered under ME branding while the software solutions are offered under NEMO branding. In addition to this, the new identity is going to further help the brand digitally along with EV components and vehicles. This move will help the brand approach the Indian and global markets with a clarity of purpose and a sharply defined identity.

The launch of the Mahindra Electric's new brand identity celebrates the brand's completion of over 200 million electric kilometres by Mahindra electric vehicles on Indian road. The company says that these 200 million kilometres have helped save more than 22,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions in India alone. This is equal to the plantation of 10 lakh trees to absorb the equivalent levels of emissions.

The company also unveiled its new vision of being a leading brand in enabling customized electric mobility solutions through cutting-edge technology. The new identity intends to position the organization as the preferred e-mobility partner for OEMs across the globe.

Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric said, “Today, with a decade’s worth of experience in electric vehicle technology, we are completely prepared to make India an EV hub and take our technologies global. Our new positioning is an acknowledgement of this ambition while being a testament to our pioneering past. It emphasizes our ambition to innovate and create cutting-edge technology with agility, such that we deliver products which make a positive difference to society.”

He further added, “Our new identity truly recognizes the essence of ‘Mahindra Electric’ and there are no better words to capture this than ‘Spark The New’. These powerful words resonate not just with us at Mahindra Electric, but are a clarion call for everyone to join the movement towards sustainable mobility.”