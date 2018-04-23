Mahindra Electric, Meru deploy electric cars in Hyderabad: Most Meru cabs to be electric in four years

After Ola and Zoomcar, Taxi provider Meru has tied up with Mahindra Electric to deploy a pilot EV project in Hyderabad. The project is aimed at promoting electric mobility and will see a fleet of Mahindra eVeritos joining the Meru fleet. Both the companies have already shown its intent to replicate the same model in other Indian cities soon. Meru also has said that it plans to shift most of its fleet to electric in next four years.

Speaking on this new collaboration between Mahindra and Meru, Mahesh Babu, CEO Mahindra Electric said, “As pioneers of electric mobility, we at Mahindra Electric are happy to lead electric fleet adoption in India and are glad to partner with Meru for pilot deployment of eVeritos in Hyderabad. This is definitely going to make it easier for the city to adopt EV technology and will also be in line with our constant endeavour to make EVs more accessible to a larger urban population. We believe that innovative and unique partnership models like this pilot will lead the way towards sustainable transportation in urban cities. We are now looking forward to working with Meru to have this project rolled out to more cities.”

Currently, Mahindra is the only automaker to sell electric cars in India and has the Mahindra eVerito sedan and Mahindra E20 electric car on sale along with eSupro electric Cargo & Passenger Van. We expect Tata Tigor electric sedan to go on sale soon.

Nilesh Sangoi, CEO, Meru said “Electric Vehicle ecosystem is growing at a rapid pace towards the inflection point where it would soon bridge the viability gap. EVs’ potential to bring down the air pollution levels and savings in country’s energy bills is unparalleled. Government is actively promoting adoption of EVs through National Electric Mobility Mission and other initiatives through various ministries. We are launching a pilot in Hyderabad with Mahindra eVerito sedan cars in association with AimGreen. Based on the learnings of this pilot, we will expand this initiative to induct more EVs in our network in other cities that we operate in. Over next 4 years, we intend to move the major part of our fleet to EVs. We believe that this initiative will greatly benefit the society, consumers and also enhance the earnings of our driver partners.”

Electric Mahindra eVerito will be available for booking in Hyderabad through Meru’s mobile apps, website and it cal centre and will also be available at the Meru Zone at Hyderabad airport. The services will be available at the same fare as governed by the Telangana Government’s radio taxi fares for sedans. Earlier Mahindra had partnered with cab aggregators like Uber and Ola to promote the use of electric cars in the public transport space.