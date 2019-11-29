Mahindra Electric becomes first Indian carmaker to get low-emission certification from SBTi

According to the Paris Agreement in 2015, 200 world governments committed to prevent climate change by limiting global warming to well below 2°C. Science Based Targets, a global initiative where companies can present their overall Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, and they will be provided with a result of how much their operations in manufacturing and production contributes to global warming in degree-celsius.

Mahindra Electric has become the first-ever Indian automaker to be certified by the Science Based Targets initiative has classified Mahindra Electric’s scope 1 and 2 target ambition to be inline with a well-below 2°C trajectory.

Mahindra Electric is the first Indian automaker and is the second company worldwide after Nissan Motor Company to be certified to be under the 2-degree Celsius limit by Science Based Targets.

By 2020, Science Based Targets aims to become a standard business practice for corporations who wish to play a major role in ensuring we keep global warming well below a 2°C increase. Science Based Targets will verify if the companies are in line with what the latest climate science says is necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement—to limit global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.

Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric said that the manufacturer is committing to reduce scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 35% per vehicle produced by 2033 from a 2018 base year. For scope 3 GHG emissions, Mahindra electric plans to reduce the emission by 30% per vehicle by 2033 from a 2018 base year.

The Mahindra Group in 2018 announced that it is working towards going carbon neutral by 2040 focusing on energy efficiency and utilising renewable sources of energy. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group stated, “We are doing our part in the global fight against climate change with this ambitious new target. Mahindra will leverage the latest technological advances and its recently announced Carbon Price to work towards being carbon neutral by 2040.”