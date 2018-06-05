Mahindra Electric collaborates with Auroville in Tamil Nadu for sustainable mobility ecosystem

Mahindra Electric, Mahindra group's e-vehicle arm, has announced a collaboration with Auroville, a township established in Tamil Nadu, to pilot country's first integrated sustainable mobility ecosystem for a community. Mahindra Electric signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) Auroville, which has been involved with several e-mobility initiatives over the last few decades. As per the MoU, the two parties will work with IISc (Indian Institute of Science), Puducherry Smart City Development Ltd, GoGreen BOV, and numerous initiatives at Auroville itself to develop a holistic ecosystem encompassing M&M's electric vehicles, smart parking systems, charging infrastructure and its software integration platform NEMO.

"The evolution of a common platform integrating mobility, energy storage and charging for an entire community is an important step to ensure quick scalability in future," Mahindra Electric CEO Mahesh Babu said in a statement.

There is great synergy between Auroville's vision to create a green mobility system and M&M's initiatives to help more people adopt EV technology, he added. The parties also aim to enable mobility models like ride sharing, ride-hailing, self-drive rentals etc.

"Auroville believes that the innovation in technology and support from partners such as Mahindra Electric, IISc and GoGreen will enable Auroville to start prototyping end-to-end sustainable mobility solutions which can then be replicated across other cities," Auroville Coordinator, Integrated Transport Services, Minhaj Ameen said.

Last month, Mahesh Babu spoke of how electric car manufacturers must focus on an action plan and not a new policy. Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of a CII event, he said it is more important to start working in a cohesive manner in the direction of sustainable mobility in order to be globally competitive rather than seek new policies.

Babu also highlighted several initiatives taken by the government recently like green licence plates bearing numbers in white fonts for private e-vehicles as one of the positives for the electric vehicle segment.