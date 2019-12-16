Mahindra Electric appoints Martin Murray as Chief Technical Officer

Martin Murray has been appointed as the new Chief Technical Officer at Mahindra Electric. For the electric vehicle unit of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group, Martin will be spearheading the product and project engineering, mobility solutions and program management moving forward and will report directly to the CEO of the brand Mahesh Babu.

Martin Murray acquired his Mechanical Engineering BS degree from the University of Missouri of Science and Technology, and then his MBA from Middle Tennessee State University. Murray brings extensive experience to Mahindra Electric from his stint at General Motors which whom he had spent 31 years, starting his career in 1988. In 2001, Murray was positioned in Japan for 10 years following which he moved between China, Korea and Michigan before ending his career with GM in December 2018. Murray played a vital role in the development of the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle and also worked on localisation in China.

Murray has spearheaded many EV projects since 2004 working on the development of Energy Storage, Electronics, Drivetrain. He began his career as a consultant in January 2019 by starting his own consulting company called Murray EV Consultants. He now koi’s Mahindra Electric from December 2019.