Mahindra Electric appoints Martin Murray as Chief Technical Officer

Martin Murray has been appointed as the new Chief Technical Officer at Mahindra Electric. For the electric vehicle unit of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group, Martin will be spearheading the product and project engineering, mobility solutions and program management moving forward and will report directly to the CEO of the brand Mahesh Babu.
Martin Murray acquired his Mechanical Engineering BS degree from the University of Missouri of Science and Technology, and then his MBA from Middle Tennessee State University. Murray brings extensive experience to Mahindra Electric from his stint at General Motors which whom he had spent 31 years, starting his career in 1988. In 2001, Murray was positioned in Japan for 10 years following which he moved between China, Korea and Michigan before ending his career with GM in December 2018. Murray played a vital role in the development of the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle and also worked on localisation in China.
Murray has spearheaded many EV projects since 2004 working on the development of Energy Storage, Electronics, Drivetrain. He began his career as a consultant in January 2019 by starting his own consulting company called Murray EV Consultants. He now koi’s Mahindra Electric from December 2019.
Do you know What is Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Anti-Lock Braking System, Power Steering? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Get the latest cars price and upcoming bikes price in India exclusively at Financial Express. Stay tuned for new cars and bikes reviews, follow us on twitter, Facebook and subscribe us on YouTube for latest auto news.