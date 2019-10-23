Mahindra eKUV100 spotted testing: Launch likely at 2020 Auto Expo

After the discontinuation of the e2o Plus from the Indian market, Mahindra is planning to replace the same with an electric version of its micro-SUV, the KUV100. Showcased at the Auto Expo last year, the final production-ready version of the same is expected to be unveiled and consequently launched at the 2020 Auto Expo. Ahead of this, a test mule of the Mahindra eKUV100 has been spotted testing near Mahindra's plant in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. Images of the same were shared on teambhp.com.

In terms of its exteriors design, the Mahindra eKUV100 looks exactly identical to its petrol-powered derivative. Only changes that you see on the outside are slightly revised headlamps and tail-lamps. Similarly, expect the interiors of this electric vehicle to remain the same as before.

Image Credits: teambhp.com

The Mahindra eKUV100 will get a 40 kW electric motor. It will produce 54 hp of power along with 120 Nm of peak torque. Paired to a single-speed transmission, the power will be sent to the front wheels. This electric vehicle will promise a driving range of 120 km on a single charge. In addition to charging from a normal wall socket, fast charging support will also be offered. Prices of the same are likely to fall close to the mark of Rs 10 lakh.

The Mahindra eKUV100, when launched, is going to exist as a standalone product in its segment. Mahindra plans to launch another electric vehicle, in a segment above the eKUV100. This is going to be the electric version of the XUV300. The same is going to get a higher capacity electric motor and a larger battery capacity. It is likely to offer a driving range of close to 300 km. Prices of the electric Mahindra XUV300 are expected to fall in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. In the same price range, Tata Motors will introduce the electric version of the Nexon SUV in India. The launch of the same is going to take place sometime during the first half of 2020.