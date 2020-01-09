Mahindra Electric to launch eKUV100 in first quarter of FY 2020-21, XUV300 Electric in 2021

In a string of key announcements made today in Delhi, Mahindra Electric has confirmed that the eKUV100 electric car will be launched in the first quarter of the next financial year 2020-21, followed by the launch of the XUV300 Electric in 2021. The manufacturer has also confirmed that the eKUV100 will be priced under Rs 9 lakh. The announcement was made on the sidelines of Mahindra Electric and Bengaluru-based electric vehicles fleet operator Lithium Urban Technologies marking the completion of 100 million km in over 500 Mahindra EVs.

Codenamed S110, the eKUV100 is likely to come with a redesigned exterior in comparison to the standard petrol-powered version and could also get a new name. Mahindra Electric will be present at the 2020 Auto Expo set to kick off on 7th February and the eKUV100 will be on showcase. Mahindra eKUV100 will get a 40 kW electric motor with 54 hp and 120 Nm of peak torque. This electric vehicle will promise a driving range of 120 km on a single charge. In addition to charging from a standard wall socket, fast charging support will also be on offer.

Mahindra XUV300 Electric is expected to come with a 150kW battery with a range upwards of 250 km. Expect the XUV300 Electric to come with a host of tech features as the standard XUV300 and some more which set the interior apart. The price range will likely be similar to that of the Tata Nexon EV - Rs 15-17 lakh. A formal launch will take place in 2021 but the car will be unveiled at the Auto Expo in its production form.

In his address during the event, Dr Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra said that Mahindra Electric's focus is on shared mobility and not personal mobility keeping in mind the government's vision to electrify automobiles in India, adding that "Mahindra will come up with affordable, comfortable and reliable e-vehicles".

Dr Goenka went on to say that Mahindra Electric has made Rs 500 crore investment towards its new research & development plan and another Rs 500 crore investment in its Chakan manufacturing facility.

About the two-wheeler market, Mahindra Electric says that it is in the process of assessing commercial viability and also noted that the development of electric buses has currently been put on hold. There will be a cargo variant of Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler soon. The manufacturer is focusing on EV components and says that besides the lithium-ion cells, the Treo has been completely localised at the Bengaluru plant.