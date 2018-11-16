Mahindra eKUV 100 India launch by June 2019: New R&D center for EVs to boost new product development

Mahindra is all set to launch two new electric cars in India in the next two years. The electric Mahindra KUV100, badged as the eKUV100 will be launched in mid-June 2019 followed by the electric S201 that will arrive by mid-2020. Mahindra S201 electric will offer a higher range and features than the eKUV. Both, the Mahindra eKUV and the electric S201 will be manufactured at the company's Chakan production facility. First showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, the Mahindra eKUV100 will be the first-ever electric SUV to be launched in India. Mahindra is currently the only carmaker in India to sell electric cars in the form of E2O Plus and e-Verito.

Mahindra has invested close to Rs 400 crore in the said product investment till now. The company will also be spending Rs 100 crore in increasing the production capacity of its existing plant from the current 5,000 units to 25,000 a month. Furthermore, the company will be investing close to Rs 500 crore in the next five months in the expansion of its Chakan and Bengaluru production facilities. With this, the brand believes that it will have a production capacity of 70,000 units per year that includes cars and three wheelers.

Watch our exclusive video of Mahindra's EV plans here:

Mahindra will be coming up with a new R&D facility for electric vehicles in Bengaluru and will have a huge investment for the same. Dr Pawan Goenka said that the new Mahindra Electric R&D facility will be what Mahindra Research Valley is to M&M but for the electric division. With the opening of Mahindra Electric new R&D facility, the company's EV product development will get a big boost.

Mahindra entered into the electric vehicle territory seven years ago with the acquisition of the Reva brand. The company has sold a total of 4,000 electric cars till date and the e-Verito that comes on the standard Verito might see a major update in the next two years. The electric sedan has not seen any update since long but with the new safety norms getting mandatory, an all-new e-Verito might be launched in the coming years.

