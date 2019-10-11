Mahindra eAlfa Mini 15,000th vehicle rolled out: Achieves the milestone within two years from launch

Mahindra and Mahindra are making great strides in the field of electric mobility. Case in point is the eAlfa Mini that has found more than 15,000 new homes. The Maindra eAlfa Mini was launched in 2017 and within two years, the company has managed to roll out the 15,000th unit. The e-rickshaw is made out of the company's Haridwar plant. This last mile connectivity option is priced around Rs 1.15 lakh, ex-showroom. Three-wheelers are the first in line to adopt electric powered solutions as the government aims to go fully electric by 2030. It was earlier said that the three-wheelers need to move to electric mobility by 2023. However, with the stiff opposition from the vehicle lobbies, it wasn't pursued.

Coming back to the Mahindra eAlfa Mini, the rickshaw is powered by a 120Ah battery that is governed by a 1kW electric motor. Mahindra says that the e-rickshaw's top speed is 25kmph while the range is 85km. The rickshaw first went on sale in Delhi and then was rolled out to other places like Lucknow, Kolkata as well as other parts of India. Currently, Mahindra has a production capacity of 1,000 e-rickshaws each month. Given the response they have received, we might see Mahindra ramping up production soon.

Mahindra can safely claim that they are the first ones to have an electric car, bus and rickshaw on sale in India. This is likely to be extended to motorcycles as well as trucks in the near future. Apart from Mahindra, Tata Motors is one another carmaker that has presence in almost all the mobility sectors. It is likely that the others will have to play catch up based on their research capacity as well as the government's push.