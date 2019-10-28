Mahindra delivers over 13,000 vehicles in a single day: Sees substantial growth from last year

After Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Hyundai, Maruti and MG, Mahindra has announced that it too had a reason to celebrate on the festive day of Dhanteras recording around 13,500 vehicle deliveries on a single day. After nearly a year of registering in red, the auto sector finally sees some light at the end of the tunnel with positive numbers in the month of November. Mahindra delivered a substantially higher number of deliveries this year that it recorded in 2018.

In a regulatory filing, Mahindra & Mahindra stated "This festive season on the day of Dhanteras the auto division of the Company delivered close to 13,500 vehicles across the country,"

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki delivered around 45,000 vehicles, while Hyundai delivered around 12,500 cars. MG Motors stated that it made 700 deliveries of the Hector and Kia delivered 2,184 units of the Seltos all in a single day. Mercedes-Benz, India’s largest luxury car maker also announced its sales for the auspiscious day of Dhanteras recording 600 deliveries, with 250 units being delivered in the Delhi NCR region alone.

Car makes are also offering hefty discounts on their model offerings. Mahindra is offering discounts of up to Rs 56,00 on the KUV100 NXT at one end of the spectrum, while their flagship model, the Alturas G4 is currently being offered with a discount of up to Rs 1 lakh. As the industry is transitioning towards BS6 emission standards, most dealers are also offering additional benefits with their vehicles in order to clear BS4 vehicle inventory.