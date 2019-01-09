Mahindra commences XUV 300 bookings: To rival Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport

Compact SUV segment is the real focus of the carmakers in India currently. From the upcoming Hyundai Styx to the soon arriving Kia SP concept, manufacturers have figured out the soft corner Indians have for this segment, so much so, that Mahindra decided to bring out an all-new compact SUV based on the SsangYong Tivoli’s X100 platform, named the XUV 300. Now, the company has officially commenced the bookings on the same across all dealerships along with its official online portal.

Interesting bit of information is that Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, M&M Ltd. has said the new car will rival the likes of SUVs currently present in the range of Rs 8 to 12 lakh (ex-showroom). Which simply also reveals that the car will be priced in the same range.

The new Mahindra XUV300 will be powered with the same 1.5-litre diesel engine that’s seen on the new Marazzo. The engine generates close to 300Nm of peak torque. The car will also feature a petrol engine in the form of a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit pushing out 200Nm of peak torque. Both the variants will feature the same 6-speed manual gearbox while the automatic transmission is expected to arrive later.

In terms of standard safety and convenience features, the car will be equipped with bits such as airbags, ABS, disc brakes on all four wheels, LED tail-lights and power windows. It will be present in four variants including W4, W6, W8 and W8 (O). The top spec W8 (O) will have "additional technology and safety features", including front parking sensors, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, a sunroof, and a class-leading seven airbags.

Dimensionally, the car has been confirmed to be the widest SUV in its class and it also features the longest wheelbase in its segment.

Stay tuned as we bring out more updates on the new Mahindra XUV 300.