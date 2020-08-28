Mahindra Bolero prices hiked: Costlier than the modern XUV300

The price difference between the new Bolero and XUV300 in the base models is just Rs 19,000, with the latter working out to be the cheaper as well as feature-loaded option.

By:Published: August 28, 2020 9:44 AM

 

The Mahindra Bolero is one utilitarian SUV that has been in existence from a very long time. It has always dominated the sales chart as well, being in the top 10. However, modern SUVs are slowly taking the sales bling from this Mahindra. Case in point is its own stablemate, the Mahindra XUV300. More space, features and of course turbocharged petrol/diesel engines with an automatic transmission. While Mahindra earlier this year launched the Bolero BS6, the company had priced it from Rs 7.76 lakh – Rs 8.78 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, the prices have gone up. The base Bolero now starts from Rs 8 lakh while the top model retails for Rs 9.01 lakh. That’s nearly a Rs 35,000 price hike. In contrast, Mahindra recently slashed the prices of the XUV300. The range starts from Rs 7.95 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Mahindra Bolero runs a 75hp/210Nm, 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder engine. This engine is aligned with a 5-speed manual transmission wherein the power is sent to the rear wheels. Mahindra claims that fuel economy too has gone up though we are yet to verify this. Feature-wise, the Bolero comes standard with a driver airbag, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and speed alert warning. The top-spec B6 optional model also gets a passenger side airbag. A digital instrument cluster is standard across the range in the Bolero. This variant also gets fog lights as well as static bending headlamps.

The Bolero is a 7-seater car with the last row being side-facing units. Mahindra has provided a lap belt there. Manual AC too has been provided though there are no rear vents. Due to it utilitarian nature, the Bolero finds new homes in rural areas. Given the leaf spring suspension at the rear, the vehicle is designed to carry loads and is quite easy to maintain as well. At present, it has no competition in the Indian market.

 

