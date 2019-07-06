Mahindra Bolero Power+ with ABS and other mandatory safety tech on sale now

Mahindra has been slowly shifting to BS-VI. Every other day, one or more of its models are being spotted testing in and out. However, the old Mahindra model that didn't receive any mandatory safety update was the Bolero. Yes, the age-old workhorse didn't receive any update. Until now. Mahindra has officially announced that the Bolero Power+ as well as the regular Bolero have been updated with the required safety kit. This includes a driver airbag, ABS with EBD, front seat belt reminders, rear parking sensors and a manual override for the central locking. Safety kit aside, the Bolero also gets a new steering wheel to accommodate the driver airbag. This unit is taken from the TUV300.

However, despite these mandatory safety checks in place, the Bolero will be updated again to meet the upcoming crash tests. The Bolero is likely to get revised bumpers to meet the pedestrian protection norms. It will also have an engine update to meet the 2020 BS-VI deadline.

Mahindra plonked the TUV300's 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder unit in the Bolero Power+. This engine was though detuned. It makes 72PS of power and 195Nm whereas the TUV used to make 12PS more as well as additional torque. The gearbox is a 5-speed manual unit. The bigger Bolero though uses a 2.5-litre diesel motor that is good for 63PS of power. This Bolero version is available as an ambulance as well.

Mahindra has milked the Bolero for its worth. The SUV has been a best seller for as many years. The fact that its main competition, the Sumo, is no longer sold has added to the numbers significantly. Its reliability quotient too is unquestionable. Those in the rural areas swear by the Bolero's sturdiness and utility.

While prices haven't been announced yet, expect the "safer" versions of the Bolero to cost slightly more than the older trims.