Mahindra Bolero Power+ special edition launched: Here is what is new

The Mahindra Bolero has been one of the highest selling utility vehicles in India. The Bolero Power+ that was introduced sometime in 2016 is basically a sub-4m version of the original Bolero. Mahindra achieved this by chopping off the bumpers. A few months earlier, Mahindra introduced ABS as well as an airbag in the Bolero. Now, for the festive season, a special edition has been introduced. The Mahindra Bolero Power+ special edition is available till stocks last and the starting price is Rs 8.07 lakh, ex-showroom. This is Rs 22,000 over that of the regular car.

The new bits in the Bolero Power+ special edition include decals, front fog lamps, spoiler with stop lamp, new seat covers, scuff plates, carpet mats as well as a new steering wheel cover. Alloy wheels, as shown in the image, are a paid accessory. Moreover, the Bolero Power+ special edition is now available for booking across all Mahindra showrooms in India.

The special edition has no mechanical changes. This means a rear-wheel driving 1.5-litre diesel engine that puts out 70hp of power and 195Nm of torque. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit. Mahindra says that the entire Bolero range is now compliant with pedestrian protection as well as side impact collisions norms. The Bolero has been the company's workhorse from quite a long time. It was speculated that the model will be discontinued soon. However, it looks like there could be a BS-VI update coming soon for the model, come April 2020. It is also expected that an all-new Bolero could be in the works given that the noose is tightening with respect to emission as well as safety norms. Mahindra may also put in a CNG-equipped motor under the hood of the Bolero to meet emission norms. All this and more details, only time will tell. Bookmark this page for future information about the Bolero as well as other Mahindra products.