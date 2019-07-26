Mahindra Bolero Power+ gets BS-VI certification from ICAT

Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said its utility vehicle Bolero Power+ model has received BS-VI readiness certification from the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT). The Bolero BS-VI will be launched in early 2020, as per the implementation time frame for the new emission norms, the company said in a statement. The firm is also gearing up, along with its suppliers, to implement BS-VI technology across its entire range within the stipulated time frame, it added.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) President, Automotive Sector, Rajan Wadhera said the BS-VI certification for the Bolero Power+ is the first milestone in the company's BS-VI readiness journey.
"The Bolero is one of our highest selling SUVs and has been the first utility vehicle to be certified as BS-VI ready by the ICAT," he added. M&M further said it has also made safety upgrades for the Bolero range with an airbag and other safety kit, including an anti-lock braking system to comply with the new 2019 safety norms.The Bolero Power+, Bolero PLUS (9-seater), as well as the Bolero Ambulance, will receive the necessary upgrades, it added.
