Mahindra Bolero Neo revealed before official launch: TUV300 replacement to launch soon 

Mahindra's latest vehicle in the Indian market is going to the Bolero Neo. While the vehicle shares its name with the Bolero utility vehicle, it is actually going to be a BS6 version of the TUV300.

By:July 5, 2021 6:39 PM
Mahindra Bolero Neo revealed before launch

After giving us a few glimpses of the features that the highly anticipated XUV700 will come with, Mahindra is back at teasing us with details of a new vehicle. This time it is the Bolero Neo which was spotted a few times with camouflage. It is the next SUV from the homegrown manufacturer and is set to launch soon. 

We have got a few glimpses of what the exterior of the new Bolero Neo would look like. Even though the name is shared with the Bolero commercial utility vehicle, the Bolero Neo is actually closer to the TUV300 because it is essentially a BS6 avatar of the now discontinued SUV. The company could have done this to capitalise on the Bolero name and sell the vehicle in larger numbers. We have seen Tata do a similar thing with the new Safari where they took a well-known name and slapped it onto a new vehicle. 

Mahindra Bolero Neo first look will come with 15inch alloy wheels

From what we have seen so far, the Bolero Neo looks a little more simple compared to the TUV300. The headlamps seem to be rectangular in shape and have LED DRLs lining the top of the unit. There is a typical Mahindra grille with chrome six “teeth” and a black honeycomb mesh. There will be a second grille underneath it and fog lamps positioned on either side of it. On the side, you will find five twin-spoke alloy wheels that are 15-inch in size and a step plate for easy ingress and egress. 

Mahindra Bolero Neo will get a semi digital instrument cluster

The video also shows a semi-digital instrument cluster with a digital screen flanked by two analogue dials. The left dial will show speed while the one on the right will show engine rpm. We expect a touchscreen infotainment system with usual connectivity features to be present as well. The seats will have fabric upholstery and the second-row bench will have seating for three people and a foldable armrest in the middle. 

Mahindra Bolero Neo will have a 5-speed manual gearbox

Even though the company has not given away any details regarding the engine options, it is safe to assume that’s SUV will come with a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine that makes 100hp and 240Nm. In the commercials shared by the company, there seems to be a heavy emphasis on a manual gearbox so the engine could come mated to a 5-speed manual unit and an AMT could be offered at a later date. It will also not get a 4×4 system and will send power only to the rear wheels.

As for pricing, we expect the starting price to be close to 9 lakh (ex-showroom). With Mahindra throwing so many teasers our way, it is possible to see the vehicle launch by the end of this month or the start of the next one. While the vehicle has no direct competitor, the pricing will make it compete against compact SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and more. 

